The National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) has clarified the guidelines for awarding honorary degrees by local and foreign higher education institutions. According to NCHE, honorary doctorate degrees are conferred to honor individuals for their outstanding contributions to a specific field or society, not for academic achievements.

The degrees do not require a program of study with defined learning outcomes or set standards, and therefore cannot be designated as qualifications but rather as honors.

NCHE emphasizes that honorary doctorate degrees should only be awarded by accredited higher education institutions recognized by the Council. Recipients of honorary doctorate degrees should not use the title “Doctor” or “Dr..,” but can instead include the honor in their resume under the “achievements and awards” section. This guideline also applies to honorary doctorate degrees awarded by foreign higher education institutions.

“The recipient of an honorary doctorate degree should not address himself/herself as ‘Doctor’. However, such honours can be placed on the resume under “achievements and awards” section. Members of the academia and the public including the media should not address a recipient of an honorary doctorate degree orally or in writing as ‘Doctor,” says NCHE.

Regarding honorary professorships, NCHE notes that these titles are conferred upon individuals in recognition of their special contributions to specific subject areas. However, in Malawi, no higher education institution shall confer an honorary professorship, and these titles shall not be used in Malawi.

The Council has appealed to stakeholders, including civil society organizations and the general public, to promote ethical and legitimate practices in higher education. This move aims to maintain the integrity and value of honorary degrees and prevent their misuse.