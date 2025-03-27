The Department of Immigration and Citizenship has assured Malawians that the production of passports with the new company, Madras Security Printers, will come with enhanced security features. This assurance comes after the government awarded a five-year contract to Madras Security Printers worth K52 billion.

According to Wellington Chiponde, Immigration department spokesperson, the contractor who will be responsible for the designing, installation and commissioning of the electronic passport issuance system and the supply of passport booklets and consumables, has committed to swiftly provide permanent solutions towards passport challenges.

He further assured Malawians that the new passport system meets the standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization under the United Nations.

The system also introduces online payment and a mobile kit, allowing citizens to have their passport photos taken in their communities. “To reduce congestion at our regional department offices, passport applicants will now pay for the service through online system,” he said.

The introduction of the new passport system is timely, coming on the heels of the US Department of State’s decision to place Malawi on the “yellow list” due to concerns over passport security, among others.

Countries on the yellow list have 60 days to address its security and vetting concerns. The concerns include three main issues: inadequate sharing of traveller information, weak passport security, and citizenship sales to individuals from banned nations.