A group of over 3500 paid-up members of the National Organization of Nurses and Midwives (NONM) in Malawi are threatening to shut down the organization’s offices due to the leadership’s failure to secure a lucrative deal with the government on allowance adjustment.

The members, led by Frank Kamwendo, a prominent nurse who played a key role in lobbying for the mass recruitment of nurses and midwives from 2023 to 2024, are demanding answers from the NONM leadership.

Kamwendo revealed that NONM members had expected the 2025-2026 budget to reflect the agreed-upon adjustments to specific allowances for health workers, as the relevant ministries had already signed off on the deal. Instead, the budget’s omission of these allowances has sparked outrage and disappointment among NONM members.

He then expressed disappointment, stating that the NONM leadership has failed miserably in securing the deal, despite having a “listening government” that is willing to work with the organization.

“Many nurses are wallowing in poverty and we cannot continue like this. The leadership should, therefore, provide tangible answers as to why they have failed miserably on a dead rubber deal,” said Kamwendo.

The concerned members have warned that they will take drastic action, including closing down NONM offices if the leadership fails to provide tangible explanations for their failure to secure the deal.

Kamwendo emphasized that the members will no longer condone such gross incompetence, stating that “sleeping on duty cannot be condoned.”