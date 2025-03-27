Airtel Malawi Managing Director Aashish Dutt has reiterated the company’s dedication to sponsoring the Airtel Top 8 football competition, reaffirming its commitment to promoting local football talent.

Speaking in Blantyre, where Airtel recognised outstanding players and sports journalists for their exceptional performance in last year’s edition, Dutt emphasized the company’s passion for football and its role in empowering young Malawians.

“Football has the power to unite, inspire, and empower communities,” Dutt said. “At Airtel, we believe in harnessing this power to create opportunities for young Malawians to showcase their talent, and we are proud to continue our support for the Airtel Top 8 competition.”

The event was graced by Football Association of Malawi (FAM) President, Fleetwood Haiya, who assured Airtel that the association prioritizes transparency and accountability in the tournament’s management.

“We value our partnership with Airtel and appreciate their continued support for Malawian football,” Haiya said. “As FAM, we are committed to ensuring that the Airtel Top 8 competition is managed with the utmost transparency and accountability, and we look forward to another successful edition.”

Airtel’s continued sponsorship is a significant boost to Malawian football, and the company’s commitment to recognizing excellence in the sport is a testament to its dedication to promoting local talent.

The Airtel Top 8 competition has become a premier football event in Malawi, showcasing the country’s best teams and players. With Airtel’s ongoing support, the tournament is expected to continue growing in popularity and competitiveness.

As part of the awards ceremony, outstanding players and sports journalists were recognized for their exceptional performance in last year’s edition. The awards aimed to motivate and inspire young footballers to strive for excellence in their careers.