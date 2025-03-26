The Mzimba Youth Organization (MYO) has condemned the actions of four officers from Nkhata-Bay Police Station who were arrested for allegedly assaulting a man and damaging his vehicle while on duty for the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) in Mzimba.

The officers Constable Golden Mughogho (B8438), Constable Caleb Phiri (B8510), Constable Joseph Chirwa (B9930), and Constable Blessings Mzumala (B8054) were taken into custody following the incident, which occurred around 11 p.m. on March 17 near Kavukula Bridge.

They are accused of attacking Davie John, an operations technician from Mvula Village, Traditional Authority Mphonde in Nkhotakota, and vandalizing his Mazda Titan double-cabin vehicle (registration number NB 10612).

According to a police report, the officers stopped John and his driver while they were transporting cables and electronic equipment. What began as routine questioning escalated when the officers allegedly confiscated the car keys and ordered the two men to exit the vehicle. Reports indicate that the officers assaulted John despite pleas from his driver to stop.

An eyewitness claimed that one officer struck John with a glass bottle on his upper left eye. In self-defence, John retaliated by hitting the officer, which enraged the others. They reportedly smashed the vehicle’s windshield and side mirrors, causing damage estimated at K2 million.

A bystander eventually retrieved the car keys from the officers and handed them back to the driver, allowing John and his driver to escape and report the matter at Mzimba Police Station.

Reacting to the incident, MYO Executive Director Reverend Moses Nkhana expressed deep concern over the officers’ behaviour and demanded justice.

“We are closely monitoring this case to ensure that justice is delivered. It is disheartening to see officers who are supposed to protect citizens behaving in such a violent and lawless manner,” Nkhana told Malawi24.

Nkhana also called on the Malawi Police Service to take swift disciplinary action, saying that such misconduct tarnishes the image of law enforcement in Malawi.

The incident has drawn widespread condemnation, with rights activists and community members calling for thorough investigations. Many are urging the police to take steps to rebuild public trust, which has been shaken by recurring cases of police misconduct in the country.

Northern Regional Police spokesperson Maurice Chapola hinted that both internal disciplinary measures and legal proceedings are underway.

“The Malawi Police Service is not ignoring this matter—appropriate actions are being taken to ensure justice is served,” said Chapola.

Authorities estimated the damage to the vehicle at K2 million, though it remains unclear whether the officers will be held liable for compensation.

The case continues to attract attention, with MYO and the local community vowing to follow it closely to ensure accountability and justice for the victims.