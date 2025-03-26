Tuesday’s National Assembly session in Malawi concluded on a lighter note, with Machinga South East lawmaker Fyness Mwagonjwa being blocked from commenting on the phrase “ma mega farms ang’onoang’ono,” a phrase that recently gained widespread attention, famously quoted by Richard Chimwendo Banda during a media interview.

Mwagonjwa attempted to tackle the phrase while commenting on the presented budget, stating that “On the issue of mega farms. They are calling it ‘ma mega farms ang’onoang’ono,’ even the phrase itself, “ma mega farms ang’onoang’ono,” doesn’t make sense.”

However, First Deputy Speaker Madalitso Kazombo intervened, advising Mwagonjwa to maintain a positive. “You are an upcoming member of parliament be positive don’t emulate what others do, your future is bright, be positive be progressive.”

The situation took a humorous turn when Dedza South legislator Ishmael Onani rose for a point of order, mockingly saying, “I don’t know how can I talk.” This comment was a reference to Mwagonjwa’s past struggles with English speech in 2019.

Later, Chimwendo Banda, cautioned Mwagonjwa against provoking him, saying, “Don’t test some terrains, some terrains are very difficult, you can ask your front page, they know who the bulldozer is. You can spend more instead of spending less.”