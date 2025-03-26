Social Media influencer, Julius Mithi has been transferred to an unknown location in Lilongwe, Malawi24 has learnt.

The arrest, according to National Police Spokesperson, Peter Kalaya, stems from Mithi’s Facebook post on March 19, 2025 which he said:

“News flash! unverified but from JFM Reliable source,1,152,019 Malawians Eligible Voters deleted in National Registration Bureau and MEC systems.”

According to Kalaya, the National Registration Bureau (NRB) and the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) filed their complaints which eventually led to Mithi’s arrest.

A pricy source confirmed that Mithi was arrested by officers from the National Police Headquarters in Lilongwe, who subsequently took him to Lilongwe in the middle of the night.

Mithi, a fierce critic of president Lazarus Chakwera and the rulling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has been expressing his discontent over broader concerns about the government’s handling of economic challenges, human rights and social justice issues in the country.

According to Kalaya, Mithi is expected to appear before court within 48 hours where he is likely to face charges under the Electronic Transactions and Cyber Security Act.