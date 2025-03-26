In the darkest of times, women have consistently shown that resilience is their most potent strength. It’s a quality that has enabled them to rise above adversity, transform challenges into opportunities, and emerge stronger, more determined, and more successful.

For women in business, the path to success is often paved with obstacles, some rooted in personal tragedy, others fueled by an insatiable desire to achieve more, to become more. Yet, when these women find the right support, their courage ignites an unstoppable momentum, propelling them toward realizing their dreams.

Mlanga: My business has improved.

Amid the International Women’s Month celebration, the spotlight shines on a group of extraordinary women who have defied the odds, built thriving businesses, and made significant contributions to the economic growth of their families and communities with support from the National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc’s ‘Amai Angathe’ product offering.

Layka Thakwalakwa, a trailblazing entrepreneur from Nchalo, had her thriving agri-business turned upside down when Cyclone Freddy struck in 2022, decimating her livestock and plunging her into despair.

On the brink of collapse, her once-promising venture seemed destined for failure. Thakwalakwa’s world was shattered, but the Bank’s timely intervention offered a lifeline that helped her rebuild and revive her business.

“I felt like my world was crumbling around me as I had invested so much, and with the Cyclone, everything was gone. I didn’t know how to rebuild myself. Instead of giving up, I started to look for ways in which l could grow my business, and that’s when l reached out to NBM.

“In 2023, l applied for a loan of K4 million, which helped me build my business again. After l had paid off the loan, I upgraded to another K7 million loan which has boosted my business. Now, l supply my goods to several supermarkets across the Southern Region,” she shares.

Presently, Thakwalakwa has managed to purchase machinery that processes honey and rice and employs 12 people in her growing business.

For Grace Mlanga, a powerhouse entrepreneur from Nchalo, success began with a pivot from online clothing to agriculture. Now, she supplies maize, beans, and legumes to secondary schools, with a business that’s growing rapidly.

“The clothing business was operating online, and it was moving slowly, hence I needed more. When I discovered the potential in agriculture, I knew I had to make the switch. However, I needed capital to start and that’s when I approached NBM plc and got a loan of K2 million in 2023,” says Mlanga.

With the loan, she transformed her business, meeting customer demands and supplying healthy produce to schools. “I never thought I would be here today, I am proud of what I have built, and none of this would have been possible without the Bank’s support. It has been a game-changer for me,” reveals Mlanga.

Another Nchalo-based entrepreneur, Grace Kalidozo, also benefited from NBM’s ‘Amai Angathe’ loan. She expanded her electronics business to include selling maize and maize flour at Nchalo Market.

“The loan from the bank allowed me to add another business to my operating business model and start selling maize and maize flour at Nchalo market,” she informs. After her first loan of K2 million, Kalidozo’s business took off, and she upgraded to a K5 million loan, followed by a K7 million loan in 2024.

“With the additional loans, I was able to expand my stock and reach a larger customer base. I am now able to serve the entire Nchalo market, and I have a steady income. It feels like my business is finally on the right path,” Kalidozo explains, beaming with pride.

NBM’s commitment to empowering women extends beyond agri-business. In Blantyre’s Chilobwe township, Gloria Unyolo, founder and director of Gracious Private Academy, is a prime example. Unyolo began her journey in the second-hand clothing business and later expanded to education.

With the ‘Amai Angathe’ loan, she enhanced the academy’s facilities, adding classroom blocks and improving infrastructure.

“I initially received a loan of K5 million, which I was able to repay quickly. This success enabled me to apply for a second loan of K7 million,” she explained. “With the loan, I have managed to add classroom blocks. Before I used to borrow money from friends, which l was supposed to pay back within 30 days, but now I can get a loan and pay little by little while my projects are progressing.”

Akossa Hiwa, NBM Plc’s Marketing and Corporate Affairs Manager, highlights the Bank’s ongoing commitment to supporting women in business.

“We believe that empowering women is the key to fostering sustainable growth and development. The ‘Amai Angathe’ loan product offering was created to provide women with the financial support they need to realize their full potential. This is perfectly aligned with this year’s International Women’s Day theme of ‘Accelerating Action.”

Hiwa highlighted that the company’s focus is on creating opportunities for women to succeed in business and that they are happy with the impact that this service has had on the lives of entrepreneurs, adding that these women are not just building businesses; they are also creating jobs and driving economic growth.