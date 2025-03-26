As the pursuit of financial freedom becomes a paramount goal for individuals and societies alike, one fundamental truth stands out: cultivating a robust savings and investment culture is the linchpin to achieving economic liberation.

NICO Group has taken a proactive stance in promoting financial literacy among Malawians through its innovative campaign, ‘Zikumveka Kumbuyoko’, launched last year. This initiative aims to empower individuals with the knowledge and skills necessary to make informed decisions about their financial lives.

By simplifying complex concepts such as personal savings, investment, insurance, and retirement planning, the campaign seeks to contribute to the national financial inclusion agenda, ultimately fostering a culture of financial responsibility and security.

Lorraine Mlenga, Group Head of Marketing and Customer Experience for NICO Holdings, notes that the campaign is motivated by the widespread financial knowledge gap, and reveals that it will build on existing financial series, introducing several critical touch points throughout the year to people across the nation.

“This year we will continue running our financial literacy series on local TV, but also working with schools, and various institutions that have a common goal of empowering Malawians in the financial space, but most especially we will increase our social media presence through influencers to drive the message home regarding matters to do with money,” said Mlenga.

Through relatable storytelling, practical examples, and interactive discussions, participants in the ‘Zikumveka Kumbuyoko’ campaign will gain a deeper understanding of financial planning and security. The campaign features the ‘Child Teacher’, a key character who breaks down complex financial concepts into simple, easy-to-understand lessons.

Topics covered include pensions, general insurance, life insurance, and investments, with a focus on practical applications such as retirement planning, asset protection, and wealth growth.

“We all know that financial literacy is generally low in Malawi. As such, the child teacher (Nico) embarked on this project to educate the masses on financial matters; these matters will span from Pension (Nkhani Za Penshoni eh), General Insurance (Simagalimoto Okha), Life Insurance, (and) Investment. The reason for this is to make sure we all make well-informed decisions on financial matters to make sure your tomorrow is a happy one,” added Mlenga.

The campaign will be accessible across various media platforms, including radio, television, and digital channels, ensuring that as many people as possible can benefit from the knowledge being share.