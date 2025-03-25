Police in Mzuzu have arrested social media influencer Julius Mithi Zimwanda, with the reasons behind his arrest still unknown.

National Police spokesperson Peter Kalaya confirmed the development to the local media, and indicated that Mithi is currently being held at Mzuzu Police station.

Mithi has been an outspoken critic of the president Lazarus Chakwera-led government, frequently expressing his dissenting views on various issues affecting the country.

His criticism has been vocal on social media platforms, where he has a significant following. The government has faced criticism from various quarters, including opposition parties and civil society organizations, over its handling of the economy, corruption, and governance.

While details of the arrest are scarce, it remains to be seen whether Mithi’s criticism of the government is connected to his arrest. The situation is developing, and more updates are expected soon.