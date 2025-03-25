Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Patricia Kainga Nangozo has categorically denied social media claims that she made provocative comments against Blantyre South East Legislator Sameer Suleman, describing the allegations as baseless and misleading.

The denial comes after a recent misunderstanding between Kainga and Suleman on Tuesday morning during health break at the ongoing parliamentary session, which has sparked widespread speculation and debate on social media platforms.

However, speaking to the local media, Kainga alleges that she attempted to engage Suleman in a constructive conversation to resolve their differences, but was met with a hostile response. Kainga described the encounter as “strange and sad”, emphasizing that she, “values respectful dialogue and mutual respect among public officials, regardless of political affiliations.”

Kainga stressed that as a public official, she believes in maintaining a professional and respectful demeanor, even in the face of disagreement. She urged her colleagues and the general public to refrain from spreading unfounded rumors and to promote a culture of respect and civility.

Kainga further expressed commitment to upholding the values of respect, dialogue, and cooperation in her interactions with fellow public officials, and to promoting a positive and respectful image of Malawi’s government.

Suleman, who chairs the Agriculture committee, has been involved in controversies in the past due to his approach and conduct during parliamentary debates.