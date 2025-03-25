A 40-year-old man, Kondwani Muonde, has been arrested by police at Jenda in Mzimba district for stealing a three-year-old female child. According to Jenda Police Station Spokesperson Macfarlen Mseteka, the incident occurred on March 20, 2025, at section 5 within Jenda trading centre.

The child was left with her grandmother while the mother went out, and when the grandmother sent the child into the house to get a basin, she never returned. Neighbors saw Muonde carrying the child but assumed he was a relative due to the way he was interacting with her.

A search was launched immediately after the matter was reported to Jenda Police Station, and through collaboration with community members, the child was found four days later with Muonde. Upon questioning, Muonde claimed that the child was following him, and since he was drunk, he decided to take her with him.

Fortunately, medical examination results showed no signs of sexual assault. Muonde has been charged with child stealing, contrary to section 167 of the penal code, and will appear in court soon.