Malawi has made notable strides in the fight against tuberculosis (TB) and leprosy, with significant declines in incidence rates and improved treatment outcomes, but has urged collective action to sustain the momentum and ultimately eliminate the diseases.

Speaking at the commemoration of World TB and Leprosy Day at Mgona Ground in Lilongwe on Monday, Malawi’s First Lady, Monica Chakwera, noted that Malawi has made significant progress in controlling TB, with a 40% reduction in incidence rates between 2015 and 2023.

Chakwera reported that TB incidence has declined from 197 per 100,000 people in 2015 to 119 per 100,000 in 2023. Treatment success rates have also improved from 82% in 2015 to 91% in 2023. Additionally, the rate of HIV co-infection among TB patients dropped from 50% in 2018 to 43% in 2024.

However, the First Lady has called for collective action to eliminate TB and leprosy, emphasizing the need for robust financing, community engagement, and strong political will.

“Our journey is far from complete. We must continue to mobilize resources, combat stigma, and support those affected. I call upon all partners and stakeholders—local and international—to strengthen collaboration and unity of purpose,” emphasized Chakwera.

Chakwera commended health workers and journalists for their invaluable contributions to Malawi’s progress in combating TB and leprosy. She acknowledged the critical role health workers have played in providing quality care and support to those affected, while also recognizing the importance of journalists in raising awareness about the diseases and promoting education and advocacy efforts.

Dr. Neema Kimambo, World Health Organization (WHO) Representative, concurred with Madame Monica Chakwera’s call for collective action to end tuberculosis (TB), emphasizing the need for rapid implementation of WHO guidance and policies, strengthened national strategies, and full funding.

“World leaders at the 2023 UN High-Level Meeting pledged to accelerate efforts to end TB. Now, we need real action,” said Kimambo. “Increased domestic and partner funding is essential to effectively eliminate TB.”

Kimambo stressed that governments, partners, and communities must reinforce their commitment to TB elimination through policy, leadership, and advocacy. This includes investing in TB prevention, treatment, and care, as well as advancing research and innovation.

The global themes for this year’s commemoration were “Yes! We Can End TB: Commit, Invest, Deliver” and “Unite, Act, Eliminate Leprosy,” echoing a resounding call to action.