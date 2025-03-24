NBS Bank has announced the appointment of Temwani Simwaka as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective April 1, 2025.

In a press statement, Marsha Machika, Company Secretary, Simwaka who has been serving as the Malawi Stock Exchange (MSE) listed company’s Deputy CEO since 2022, takes over from Kwanele Ngwenya, whose contract has expired.

“The Board is delighted to announce the appointment of Temwani Simwaka as the new CEO of NBS Bank. Her wealth of experience, strategic leadership, and commitment to excellence make her the ideal candidate to lead the bank into its next phase of growth,” Machika stated.

With over 25 years of strategic executive leadership experience in the financial services industry, Simwaka brings a wealth of expertise to her new role. According to Machika, Simwaka has been instrumental in the bank’s transformation journey, leading key initiatives such as the successful migration of the bank’s core banking system and the establishment of the NBS Bank Forex Bureau.

“Mrs. Simwaka has been key in the bank’s transformation journey, serving with distinction as Deputy Chief Executive Officer. Notably, she led the successful migration of the bank’s core banking system, one of the most significant upgrades in recent years,” Machika added.

Simwaka’s achievements are a testament to her exceptional leadership skills and strategic vision. She has been recognized for her commitment to mentoring and empowering women, particularly in the financial sector. Her experience and expertise will undoubtedly be valuable assets to NBS Bank as it continues to navigate the evolving financial landscape.

A certified public accountant and Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, Simwaka holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Accountancy) degree and a diploma in business studies from Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (MUBAS).

The Bank has extended its appreciation to Ngwenya for his visionary leadership and significant contributions to NBS Bank’s transformation journey.