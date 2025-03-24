Some residents of Mzimba have expressed disappointment with the leadership of local civil society organizations (CSOs), accusing them of failing to speak out on critical issues affecting the community.

The residents claim that the CSO leadership has remained silent on serious incidents, raising concerns about their commitment to advocating for justice and accountability.

Among the issues causing frustration is the recent tragedy at Mzimba District Hospital, where three pregnant women reportedly died due to alleged negligence.

Additionally, residents have criticized the silence surrounding the case of a Bigmart employee who, according to reports, was abandoned by her employer after she was injured at work and is now facing serious difficulties.

Elube Zimba, a resident of Kamwazeka, expressed concern over what she perceives as the CSO leadership’s failure to act.

“We’re surprised by the CSO leadership’s lack of response. It seems like they’ve neglected their duty to advocate for justice,” she said.

Some community members have gone as far as to describe the CSO leadership as “dead,” accusing them of turning a blind eye to the challenges people in the district are facing.

However, Mzimba CSO Chairperson Dennis Chiombeza has defended his leadership, saying that they are actively addressing these issues, even though their efforts might not be visible to the public at the moment. He admitted that there has been a communication gap but assured the community that the CSOs are working on improving transparency.

“We are doing many things on the ground. I know there has been a gap in communicating our efforts to the public, but we will soon begin issuing press releases to keep people informed,” Chiombeza said.

Despite these assurances, some residents remain sceptical and are demanding immediate action and accountability from the CSO leadership. They argue that effective leadership requires timely advocacy and consistent engagement with the public, especially during crises.

As the tension continues, residents are urging the CSO leadership to step up and restore public confidence by addressing the pressing issues affecting the Mzimba community.