The Malawi Congress Party (MCP)-led government has relocated 13 teachers who played a crucial role in the peaceful protests held on March 19, 2025.

The demonstrations were staged at Parliament to oppose the government’s decision to implement only a 20 per cent salary increase instead of the 44 per cent demanded by civil servants to match the country’s rising cost of living.

Although the protests were legally sanctioned by Lilongwe District Commissioner Dr Lawford Palani, the concerned civil servants were ambushed by over 300 MCP youth operatives armed with panga knives and other dangerous weapons.

Some protesters were hacked, beaten with sticks, and physically assaulted by the masked MCP operatives, who attempted to conceal their identities.

The attacks happened in full view of Malawi Police Service (MPS) officers, who did not intervene.

The 13 relocated teachers are being punished for speaking up for their rights and demanding fair salary adjustments that reflect both the dignity of their profession and the increasing cost of living in Malawi.

Political analyst Burnett Munthali has strongly condemned the forced transfers, arguing that teachers have long been undervalued and ignored despite their crucial role in society.

He emphasized that the teachers were not asking for a salary hike out of greed but out of necessity to support their families.

Munthali described the government’s decision to transfer the teachers as retaliatory, noting that these individuals are not just names on a list but dedicated professionals who have sacrificed so much for the education sector.

He further criticized the government for failing to address the teachers’ concerns and instead resorting to punitive measures.

According to Munthali, teachers from Lilongwe have been sent to Mzimba, those from Blantyre to Nsanje, and those from Machinga to Mzimba.

He stressed that these transfers are not about improving education but about silencing dissent through intimidation.

Munthali expressed concerns that the affected teachers have been ordered to report to their new duty stations immediately—without consultation, without consideration for their personal lives, and with respect.

He condemned the government for what he called a harsh and unjust retaliation.

He has called on Malawians to support the relocated teachers, arguing that no educator should be punished for demanding fair treatment.

He urged authorities to engage in meaningful dialogue with teachers instead of using force to suppress their voices.

Munthali also appealed to the public to stand in solidarity with the affected educators, warning that an attack on teachers is an attack on the nation’s future.

He commended the teachers for their courage, saying their bravery in speaking out serves as an inspiration to others.

“Let this be the moment when we say no to oppression, no to intimidation, and yes to fairness, yes to dignity, and yes to the rights of every civil servant in this country,” said Munthali.

“The future of our nation depends on the strength of its educators, and today, we stand united in their defence,” he added.