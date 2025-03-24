The 2018 Malawi Population and Housing Census (MPHC) reveals a significant demographic trend: 50% of the population falls within the 10-35 age bracket.

This age group is characterized by boundless energy, creativity, and innovation, making them a vital force as they transition into the labour market. Harnessing the potential of this youthful population could be a game-changer for the country’s economic growth and development.

It is no longer a hidden fact that young people in Malawi view agriculture as a “dirty” job, rather than a viable career path.

This misconception stems from limited exposure to the opportunities and benefits of agriculture as well as negative perceptions of farming as physically demanding and unprofitable. However, a new generation of young agri-business people is challenging these stereotypes and proving that farming can be a lucrative and exciting career.

It is also a known fact that, for a long time, youths with a passion for agri-business have been encountering significant hurdles that impede their progress.

Some of the challenges include; inadequate access to essential inputs, limited financial options due to scarce loan opportunities, ineffective coordination of youth programs and many others. Furthermore, existing initiatives tend to prioritize skills development over providing crucial start-up capital, exacerbating the difficulties faced by young farmers.

Tigwilizanene Youth Club, located in the area of Group Village Head Chitsinkha, Traditional Authority Nkaya in Balaka District is a beacon of excellence in the village, showcasing remarkable success in goat farming. In November 2024, the club ventured into goat farming after securing a matching grant worth K27 million from the World Bank-funded Malawi Watershed Services Improvement Project (MWASIP).

The 66-member club has demonstrated exceptional dedication, hard work and resilience, transferring their passion into a thriving agri-business venture.

According to the club’s chairperson, Duncan Bonongwe, their tireless efforts in environmental conservation initiatives have not only paid them dividends but also inspired others to pursue similar initiatives.

Founded in 2020, the club has been actively engaged in reafforestation efforts as well as nurturing natural regenerates as a way of committing their time to environmental conservation and sustainability.

“We discovered a stark reality: deforestation and land degradation had depleted the natural resources around our village, disrupting the rainfall pattern and, in turn, negatively impacting agricultural productivity,” said Bonongwe.

As a token for their efforts, MWASIP awarded them the grant which helped them to diversify into goat farming. This strategic expansion has not only enhanced their economic prospects but also solidified their position as a model for sustainable community development.

Tigwilizanene Youth Club managed to purchase a herd of goats. Additionally, the grant also enabled them to construct a sturdy goat pen to provide shelter and protection for the livestock.

They also constructed a storage room to keep feed and supplies. To ensure the smooth operations of the farm, they also hired caretakers and watchmen, creating employment opportunities and further boosting the local economy.

Currently, the club boasts of having a herd of 51 goats. Their immediate goal is to grow their herd to at least 100 goats, with the long-term ambition of becoming one of Malawi’s leading youth-driven meat production cooperatives.

As a way of helping the club achieve its ambitious goal, the Balaka District Livestock Development Office has stepped in to provide critical support.

Through capacity-building initiatives, the office is enhancing the club’s technical skills and knowledge in the industry. Additionally, the office is guiding the club on essential pillars of livestock production, ensuring that they are adopting the best practices and optimizing their operations.

“We provide capacity building mentorship focusing on pillars of livestock production such as breeding, feeding, housing, disease and parasite control as well as record keeping and marketing,” said Joel Phiri, the district’s animal health and livestock development officer.

Phiri further said his office is working closely with the club in facilitating market linkages so that the club can secure lucrative markets for their meat products.

The story of the Tigwilizanene Youth Club is a powerful inspiration that young people have the potential to drive positive changes and achieve greatness through determination, hard work and resilience.

Despite the numerous challenges young people face, it is crucial to change the narrative that agriculture is a *“dirty*” profession. This misconception discourages young people from pursuing careers in agriculture, perpetuating a cycle of limited interest and investment in the sector.

By rebranding agriculture as a dynamic, innovative and lucrative career path, we can together inspire a new generation of farmers and agri-preneurs to drive growth, prosperity and food security in the country resonating with the Malawi 2063 development blueprint which recognizes the youth as a crucial resource and source of wealth, placing them at the forefront of the nation’s development aspirations.