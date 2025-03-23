The recent attack on civil servants planning to protest for a higher salary package by unknown thugs is unacceptable and undemocratic.

Political violence in Malawi has become a serious threat to democracy, human rights, and economic progress.

Recent attacks on civil servants who planned to protest for better salaries highlight the growing use of intimidation and violence to silence dissenting voices.

Political analyst Burnett Munthali has strongly condemned these attacks, describing them as “unacceptable and undemocratic.”

The right to peaceful protest is protected under Malawi’s Constitution, allowing citizens to demand fair wages, better working conditions, and improved governance.

The attack on civil servants by unknown thugs violates these fundamental rights and sets a dangerous precedent for the suppression of free speech.

If this trend continues, Malawi risks becoming a country where citizens fear exercising their democratic freedoms.

Political violence is often orchestrated by individuals or groups who benefit from silencing public outcry.

It raises concerns about whether political figures or powerful interest groups are using thugs to intimidate those demanding accountability.

Instead of addressing genuine concerns through dialogue, some leaders resort to violent tactics to maintain control over the population.

Malawi’s civil servants play a crucial role in national development, yet many struggle with low salaries and poor working conditions.

When they try to demand better wages, they are met with threats and violence, creating an atmosphere of fear.

This discourages workers from speaking out and weakens the effectiveness of government institutions.

Political instability and violence discourage investment, disrupt productivity, and harm economic growth.

When civil servants are attacked for demanding better pay, it signals to investors that Malawi is an unsafe environment for business and labour rights.

This further weakens the country’s already struggling economy and affects employment opportunities for ordinary citizens.

One of the biggest dangers of political violence is the culture of impunity that allows perpetrators to walk free.

Selective justice, where attackers with political connections are not held accountable, weakens public trust in the justice system.

Authorities must investigate these attacks thoroughly and ensure that those responsible are prosecuted.

Malawi’s leaders must condemn political violence and promote peaceful dialogue to resolve grievances.

Law enforcement agencies must act impartially and protect all citizens, regardless of their political stance or demands.

A democratic society can only thrive when people are free to express their views without fear of intimidation or violence.

The recent attack on civil servants planning to protest for higher salaries is a clear sign of worsening political intolerance.

Malawians must unite against political violence and demand justice for those who have been targeted.

For Malawi to move forward, the government must protect citizens’ rights, uphold the rule of law, and foster a culture of peace and democracy.