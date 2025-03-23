The Deputy Minister of Transport and Public Works, Baba Steven Malondera, who is also the Director of Youth for the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), has said that the resumption of commercial flights at Karonga International Airport, slated for within 21 days, will help boost both revenue collection and employment opportunities.

The Deputy Minister made these remarks on Saturday in Karonga District during an inspection exercise at the airport.

He stated that the resumption of commercial flights would not only enhance revenue collection but also create employment opportunities for Malawians in the surrounding communities and beyond.

“The resumption of commercial flights at Karonga International Airport will also help decongest road users, as some travellers will opt for air transport. This, in turn, will extend the lifespan of the roads,” he added.

Flight Safety Manager for Air Malawi, Frank Madzi, acknowledged positive progress on the maintenance works at Karonga International Airport, highlighting pothole patching, runway shoulder expansion, and surface upgrades as key improvements.

In his remarks, Mining Department Manager for Lotus Resources Limited, Philip Schoeman, assured that the company would make full use of the facility and expressed its commitment to financing maintenance works.

Karonga International Airport, which has a 6.5 km runway, is currently undergoing maintenance through a partnership between the Malawi Government and Lotus Resources Limited.

By Wakisa Myamba