Recent research by the Sustainable Development Initiative (SDI) has exposed a critical flaw in Malawi’s economic strategy, highlighting the need for government intervention in the tobacco diversification agenda, as decades of tobacco reliance have failed to yield economic prosperity.

Among others, the research has established that the tobacco industry’s diversification programs are driven by the industry itself, creating a conflict of interest. The organization’s investigation found that diversification programs are not yielding the desired results, with farmers struggling to access markets for alternative crops.

“We are saying, let the government own this particular diversification agenda so that the other crops are also given enough support that the tobacco industry has received,” said Maynard Nyirenda, Executive Director of SDI.

Nyirenda emphasized the need for a farmer-centred approach, stating that the Malawi government should provide direct market access, technology, and infrastructure for alternative crops such as soya beans, sunflowers and groundnuts.

“If you can support the same soya beans and whatever alternatives, give it a lot of support as we have been doing on tobacco, it will be sold outside, it will be exported. We will still be getting the same US dollars,” he added.

By taking ownership of the diversification agenda, the government can create a more sustainable and equitable economic future for Malawi, adding that the country’s reliance on tobacco has not translated into economic prosperity, and it is time for a change. “If we are in the top ten of the most countries that are growing tobacco, why are we struggling with no forex?”

To ensure a neutral and farmer-centred approach, SDI has also recommended that the government should utilize its extension services to support alternative crops rather than relying on the tobacco industry’s extension system.

Meanwhile, SDI plans to present its research findings to the government in the coming weeks, to spark meaningful dialogue and action. According to Nyirenda, the organization is well aware that weaning Malawi off its reliance on tobacco will be a long and challenging process, given the crop’s entrenched history in the country dating back to colonial times.

Despite the difficulties, Nyirenda emphasized the need for a gradual transition to alternative crops, citing tobacco’s continued importance as Malawi’s top export.

However, he also underscored the urgency of the situation, stating, “But we are trying to make sure this is as compelling as possible because as we are, we are struggling economically.