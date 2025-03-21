A political analyst has warned the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) to rein in its spokesperson, Jesse Kabwira, due to her alleged tendency to make careless and insensitive remarks.

The warning follows a controversy Kabwira stirred in Parliament with comments aimed at opposition Members of Parliament (MPs), who had staged a walkout in protest. The protest, led by MP Mary Navicha, was triggered by delays in repairing vehicles belonging to two opposition MPs, which were reportedly vandalized by unknown individuals.

Reacting to the protest, Kabwira criticized the MPs, stating:

“The actions of these MPs clearly show that they prioritize their interests over the people they represent, who sent them to participate in discussions in this house.”

Her remarks drew criticism from political analyst Thomas Chirwa, who described them as inappropriate and lacking tact. Chirwa accused Kabwira of repeatedly making divisive statements and urged the MCP leadership to take action.

“I have observed Kabwira on several occasions, and she often makes controversial statements. She seems to lack an understanding of public relations. I am calling on the MCP central executive committee to discipline her,” Chirwa said in an interview.

He warned that failing to address Kabwira’s remarks could damage the party’s image ahead of the next election. “As a spokesperson, she represents the face of the party. She must demonstrate caution and professionalism when addressing matters of public interest,” Chirwa added.

The MCP has yet to respond to Chirwa’s comments. However, Kabwira remains unapologetic, defending her remarks as a valid critique of MPs who walked out instead of engaging in parliamentary discussions.

Political analysts note that tensions between the government and opposition are rising, with incidents like this likely to further polarize Parliament.

As the political climate heats up, calls for leaders to adopt measured and respectful language continue to grow. Whether the MCP will take heed of Chirwa’s advice remains to be seen.