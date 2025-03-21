Details have emerged that the absence of statistics on people with Down Syndrome in the country is crippling the provision of healthcare services to individuals with the condition.

Acting deputy head of medical rehabilitation services in the Ministry of Health, Joel Christie, says currently, the country has no reliable data on people with Down Syndrome, which makes it a challenge in policy formulation, provision of tailor-made services as well as resource allocation targeted at supporting individuals with the condition.

“There are some forms of disabilities which are discriminated. They are not taken as that significant, but if you look at statistics across the world,1 out of 1000 births comes up with Down Syndrome, and that is something big,” said Christie.

He made the remarks on Friday at Chinsapo UNICEF ground in the capital Lilongwe during the commemorations of the world’s Down Syndrome Day.

Meanwhile, Chisite has revealed that the government of Malawi is working towards coming up with data on people with various forms of disabilities in the country.

“We have planned to roll out data collection of people with disabilities, focusing on the type of disability. We believe that once we have their population in place, it will help us to support them accordingly,” he added.

The event was organized by a partnership of the Center for Down Syndrome, Sickle Cell Anaemia and Autism (CEDOSSA) and the Sikhalo Foundation.

Speaking earlier on, the marketing and communications manager for Sikhalo Foundation, Justice Chipondah, underscored his organization’s unwavering commitment to fostering an inclusive society where everyone is accorded their rights despite their conditions.

“As an organization, we believe that every act of support reinforces the dignity and rights of every individual. Our participation in events like these is not only a chance to give back to the community but also a meaningful step towards creating a world where everyone feels valued and empowered,” said Chipondah.

The event celebrated and honoured children and individuals with Down Syndrome while promoting inclusion and community support.

The occasion was graced by traditional leaders, parents and guardians of children with Down Syndrome, among others.

This year’s commemorations were held under the theme “#WithUs,” focusing on challenging stigmatizing attitudes that often surround Down Syndrome.

In 2012, the United Nations General Assembly set aside 21st March as the World Down Syndrome Day. The day is observed to create awareness about Down Syndrome—a genetic disorder that affects physical and intellectual development.