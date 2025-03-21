The High Court in Mwanza has discharged Hilaliyo Sinkhani and Francis Wyson from murder charges, citing a two-year delay in proceedings.

Sinkhani was arrested on July 19, 2023, for allegedly murdering Nicolas Njela, while Wyson was arrested in November 2023 for a separate murder charge.

Both defendants sought legal aid and were represented by Senior Legal Aid Advocate Chikondi Kasambara.

They were granted bail in the same year with the assistance of counsel from the Bureau.

However, the State repeatedly failed to prosecute the cases, claiming the docket was not finalized.

Despite expectations to disclose facts regarding the arrests, no information was presented, with claims of ongoing investigations.

The Legal Aid Bureau applied for the defendants to be discharged, stating it was a waste of time and resources to continue attending court without progress.

Sinkhani and Wyson are now free men after the High Court Judge Justice Chimwemwe Kamowa agreed, discharging the accused.

Source: Malawi Legal Aid Bureau