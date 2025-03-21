Classick, a notable hip-hop artist from Malawi and a member of the prolific duo Home Grown Africa, has openly rejected claims regarding his alleged troubles with alcohol addiction.

The allegations originated from Fayaz Mainja, who shared his concerns on Facebook, where he has over 7,000 followers and identifies as a digital creator.

He posted, “One of my friends encountered him last week, and he seemed to be acting strangely, like he’s lost his mind. He really needs prayers, seriously.”

Mainja further remarked, “Of course, his friends might be coming to his defense, but things are not looking good. He’s clearly struggling with addiction; online, he presents a scripted version of himself.”

In a show of empathy, Don Khiva raised the issue on X (formerly Twitter) by sharing screenshots of Mainja’s posts.

He voiced his concerns, stating, “If this is accurate, he urgently needs help. Hayze Engola, please check on your friend before he ends up in a worse situation like Boy Magic,” noting the detrimental effects of addiction on Boy Magic’s musical career.

The discussion gained traction, with Classick, known as “I AM ZULU” on X, responding the next day.

Like a breath of fresh air, he addressed the allegations, saying, “You’d be surprised if you knew the actual people who script things on here.

“I tell it like it is. Not sure about your hommie seeing me because the same last week someone told MyBadItsElu I was at Blues and I haven’t been to that place since last year. But I hear you regardless.”

The post sparked a wave of supportive comments for Classick, with fans expressing that they have missed his presence in the industry during his hiatus from releasing new music.

Encouragingly, Don Khiva added, “I’m just glad that you sound good, brother,” highlighting the community’s support for the artist. As the saying goes, “A friend in need is a friend indeed,” showcasing how artists and fans alike have come together during this challenging