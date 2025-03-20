The Senior Resident Magistrate’s court in Lilongwe has convicted and sentenced Victor Chitsinde, 25, and Embiriyo Kanthiti, 25, to 10 years imprisonment with hard labour for attacking and robbing a man of cash and cell phone.

The incident occurred on March 4, 2025, near Wulian shops, where the victim was robbed of K7,000 and a cellphone valued at K350,000.

During the court proceedings, the prosecutor, Inspector Bauleni Namasani, presented witnesses who testified against the convicts, leading to their guilty verdict. The convicts had pleaded not guilty to the charge of robbery but were found guilty nonetheless.

In mitigation, the convicts asked for leniency, citing that they were first-time offenders. However, Inspector Namasani argued for a stiffer sentence, highlighting the premeditated nature of the crime. Senior Resident Magistrate Bracious Kondowe concurred with the state’s submissions and handed down the 10-year sentence to serve as a deterrent to potential offenders.

Victor Chitsinde and Embiriyo Kanthiti, both from Malili Village, Traditional Authority Malili in Lilongwe District, will now serve their 10-year sentence. The ruling comes as a warning to would-be offenders, emphasizing the consequences of committing such crimes.