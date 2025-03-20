A teacher at Emchakachakeni Community Day Secondary School, Flemings Chimawaka, has been accused of orchestrating a student protest that led to property damage and the removal of the head teacher.

An audio recording allegedly captures Chimawaka instructing students on how to vandalize school property, referencing a similar incident at Chifira CDSS.

“You are too slow. Students at Chifira CDSS in Nkhata Bay destroyed their school using the same plan I am giving you now. You will enjoy it when I become the head teacher,” he is reportedly heard saying.

Following the protest, Chimawaka was appointed acting headteacher but later suspended 13 students who had participated in the demonstration under his guidance.

Members of the Emchakachakeni CDSS school committee expressed disappointment, stating that the head teacher’s decision to suspend the students contradicted an earlier agreement that no student would face disciplinary action.

“We agreed that no student would be suspended. Instead, each student was to pay MK16,000 to help rehabilitate the school,” said a committee member.

The suspended students claim that Chimawaka encouraged them to protest.

“The teacher told us to do this, and now he has sent us home. This is not fair,” said one of the suspended students.

Chimawaka denies any involvement, stating, “I don’t recall telling the students to do such a thing. It seems like they just have issues with me.” He also suggested that the audio recording could have been manipulated.

Some residents and parents are now demanding his removal.

“We did not expect a responsible teacher to encourage students to destroy school property. We want him out,” said some community members.

Reports indicate that the school committee is planning to write to education authorities in the north, requesting Chimawaka’s removal for unprofessional conduct.