The Malawi National Football Team suffered their second loss at home in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers after going down to Namibia on Thursday night.

With a 4-4-2 formation, Kalisto Pasuwa used both Lloyd Aaron and Yankho Singo in the midfield as the team played without a number 10.

As for the visitors, the majority of their players playing in South Africa’s Premier Soccer League were dominant as they pressed from all angles in search of a goal.

The Flames lacked the much-needed pace to outsmart the visitors, with the first attempt at goal coming from Gabadinho Mhango, who saw his deflected weaker shot going for the first corner kick which was easily defended by the visitors.

With 23 minutes played, Wisdom Mpinganjira was brought down in the offensive zone, but Mhango’s freekick yielded nothing as Namibia survived the attack.

The visitors had a chance in the 27th minute through Peter Shalulire, who fired at goal, but William Thole was equal to the task with a save.

After the half-hour mark, Mhango wasted a glorious opportunity when his weaker shot was easily saved by the Namibian shot-stopper.

As Malawians were hoping for a better first half, Namibians scored in the 41st minute through Tjueza, who was assisted by Shalulire, 0-1.

In the second half, Mhango sustained an injury that forced him out of the match, and he was replaced by Chawanangwa Kaonga in the 53rd minute.

The next ten minutes were dominated by the visitors who were enjoying possession and made more dangerous moves into Malawi’s half, but they weren’t clinical enough to punish Pasuwa’s men.

After some wave of attacks from Namibia, the Flames settled down and started pressing in search of the equalizer, putting the visitors under pressure, but they defended with everything to keep their lead intact.

With 63 minutes played, Richard Mbulu almost levelled, but his weaker attempt was also easily saved by the shot-stopper, who was in control of everything he threw at him in his penalty box.

Pasuwa brought in Gaddie Chirwa for Patrick Mwaungulu to try to add more firepower, but the Flames were completely closed down by the visitors who were calm and composed.

Pasuwa brought in Lloyd Njaliwa and Lanjesi Nkhoma for Mpinganjira and Singo.

Despite these changes, Malawi couldn’t break the deadlock despite creating a chance in the additional minutes which only needed a touch from Njaliwa, but the forward failed to capitalise as the ball rolled out of action for a goal kick.

With four minutes of added time elapsed, Malawi lost the match as they failed to leapfrog their opponents who have cemented their second position in the standings.

The defeat leaves Malawi in 5th position with six points from five games, while Namibia is second with 11 points from the same number of games.

The Flames will travel to Tunis to face Tunisia next week.