The Malawi government has appointed Macloud Kalindang’oma as the acting Director General of the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services. Kalindang’oma takes over from Charles Kalumo, who was fired last year.

According to a letter signed by Secretary to the President and Cabinet Colleen Zamba, Kalindang’oma will be entitled to a minimum salary attached to Grade C.

The letter also states that the acting appointment will cease once the government completes the process of appointing a substantive director general in line with the Immigration Act.

Kalindang’oma, who was promoted to commissioner in August last year, will bring his experience as commissioner responsible for headquarters and immigration consular affairs officer in Tel Aviv, Israel, to his new role.

In June last year, the High Court in Blantyre nullified the appointment of Charles Kalumo as Director General of the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services.

The High Court verdict followed a 2022 judicial review application filed by Immigration officer Chikhulupiliro Zidana, who queried the procedure President Lazarus Chakwera followed to appoint the retired soldier.