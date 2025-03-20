Alfred Gangata, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Central Region vice president has been released on court bail.

The court ruled that the prosecution failed to provide sufficient evidence to prove that the accused could interfere with the case.

Chief Resident Magistrate Austin Banda ordered the prosecution to submit all necessary documents related to the case within seven days before the accused returns to court to enter a plea.

Banda criticized the prosecution for obtaining an arrest warrant for Gangata from a children’s court, stating that it was inappropriate since the accused is not a minor and his case does not fall under juvenile jurisdiction.

He further advised police officers handling court cases to consult legal experts within the police service for guidance instead of making such mistakes.