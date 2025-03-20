The opposition political parties, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and People’s Development Party (PDP) have strongly condemned the recent despicable acts of violence by thugs armed with sharp-edged Pangas on Civil servants and other politicians in Lilongwe as the country approaches the upcoming 16th September general elections.

In a letter DPP released, signed by the party’s secretary general Peter Mukhitho, said that civil servants were merely demonstrating against the unbearable costs of living and the partly 20 per cent salary increase provided to them recently.

“We remind the Malawi Congress Party government that life in Malawi has become increasingly challenging. Essential commodities are beyond the reach of many. Especially our dedicated civil servants who are struggling to make ends meet on meagre salaries. It is essential for the government to recognise these hardships and take immediate steps to address the economic challenges facing our citizens,” reads the letter.

DPP has furthermore called upon the international community and donor partners to take a stand against the unacceptable conduct displayed by the government.

People’s Development Party (PDP), through its national publicity secretary Rhodes Msonkho, also condemned the violent acts portrayed at Area 18 in Lilongwe, saying they are a violation of the constitution, stating that peaceful demonstration is a critical component in a democratic society.

Msonkho further said political violence has no room in democratic Malawi, saying Malawians deserve security and justice and to express themselves without fear of Violence.

Monica Mkandawire who is a teacher and was one of the victims of that attack at Area 18 said the act has affected her potential to discharge his teaching duties.

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) chairperson Gift Trapense urged the police to arrest the perpetrators, saying this kind of act has been reigning in Malawi lately.

Speaking in Parliament today, the leader of the house,e who is also MCP secretary general Richard Chimwendo Banda, said acts of political violence have no room in the country, and regardless of where the attacks occur,t the acts must be condemned in the strongest terms.

Acts of violence have been occurring in the country as recently unknown thugs have been terrorising those who want to exercise their constitutional rights to demonstrate especially in the Central Region.