African Harmony Collective (AHC) has called on learners at Sakata Primary School in Zomba to refrain from disrupting political parties’ campaign meetings ahead of the September 16 elections.

AHC Programmes Coordinator, Landani Masingati made the call at Sakata School at Traditional Authority Nkagula during an engagement meeting with learners under the theme: Youth for Peaceful General Elections in Malawi.

Masingati said children should not be engaged in political violence to avoid consequences such as injuries and arrests, saying these can negatively affect their future.

He also advised politicians to avoid exploiting children by turning them into tools of disruption on political campaigns or demonstrations to fulfil their political agenda.

“You should not be turned into agents of disruption. Desistance from being exploited in causing chaos during political campaign meetings, you should also avoid abusing social media platforms to write things that can ignite violence, division and hate.

Let the electorate be at liberty to choose leaders of their choice.” Masingati said.

Speaking at the same engagement meeting at Sakata School, the President of Zomba Lions Club, Dr. Chinsisi Nyirenda reminded the learners that 2025 is the year of general elections in Malawi such that a lot of things will happen before and after the elections

Nyirenda, therefore, asked the learners and all other youths to stay away from all disruptive acts, saying as much as possible they should not be exploited by political leaders and agents to engage in violent acts.

She added that Zomba Lions Club play a part in peacekeeping initiatives, such that it was ideal to partner with AHC to reach out to the youth with peace-building sensitisation.

A representative of the Quality Assurance Officer (formerly Primary Education Advisor – PEA) for Sakata Zone, Harold Mkuya, commended AHC and Zomba Lions Club for engaging the learners at Sakata School on the peace-building initiative.

One of the learners, Cosmas Kingsley said the meeting was relevant as learners will stick to what the two organisations advise them to avoid.

He, therefore, appealed to fellow learners to stay away from political violence and other disruptive acts ahead of the general elections.

A representative from Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) attended the meeting.

AHC is implementing a peace-building project at Traditional Authority Nkagula in Zomba with financial support from the Lottery Club of New York, United States of America.