Alfred Gangata, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President for the Central Region, will spend another night in custody as the Lilongwe Magistrate’s Court has set Thursday for the ruling on his bail application.

Gangata who was arrested on Monday upon surrendering himself to the police headquarters in Lilongwe, appeared before the Lilongwe Magistrate’s Court today Wednesday to face charges of allegedly possessing a fake certificate.

During the court proceedings, Gangata’s lawyer, Gilbert Khonyongwa, criticized the police for unnecessarily transferring his client between different courts, describing the incident as “unfortunate.” However, the State countered that the transfer was a genuine error by police officers handling the case.

The court also heard that Gangata was transported between courts in a police ambulance due to his claimed medical condition, which requires special care. Despite this, the Chief Resident Magistrate’s Court in Lilongwe has reserved its ruling on Gangata’s bail application until tomorrow at 9 am.

In addition to awaiting the bail ruling, Gangata has been ordered to undergo a medical examination today, as requested by his defense team. This development marks the third night that Gangata will spend in custody.