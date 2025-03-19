JB’s non-political initiative, “Mavyete Malawi Food Relief,” has successfully raised 19,950,000 Kwacha which will be used to donate maize in Malawi amid the country’s economic challenges.

This achievement comes from contributions by over 80 citizens in the diaspora, particularly from America.

Musician and social media influencer JB, born Alberto Fernando Zacarias, announced this on Tuesday via his official Facebook page, where he listed the names of contributors.

Mac Zakulanda and another anonymous individual were the top donors, each contributing $250, approximately 1 million Kwacha based on the black market exchange rate.

In a live session, JB, full of vitality, expressed his appreciation for all contributors and assured the public that maize distribution will be conducted before the end of this month to areas that are yet to be identified as hunger-stricken.

He also emphasized their ongoing efforts to secure affordable maize.

“I urge Malawians to pray for us, as life in America is far from easy. It’s often said that ‘the grass isn’t always greener on the other side,’ and the value of money is low. Contributors are enduring sleepless nights and tough work shifts here, so please appreciate their sacrifices,” he stated.

Additionally, JB encouraged individuals with relatives in America to wisely manage the money and resources sent to them, emphasizing the importance of acknowledging the hard work and sacrifices made by their family members.