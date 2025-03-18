Following a report published by Malawi24 about Mphatso Phiri, who was injured at work and whose employer failed to assist her, the Mzimba Youth Organization (MYO) has condemned the incident.

The Executive Director of the organization, Rev. Moses Nkhana, said, “We have received many complaints about the welfare of workers at Bigmart Shop. We are not against this Indian businessman operating here, but we demand respect for human rights. Many workers have been complaining about mistreatment. We appreciate the Mzimba District Labour Office for taking up the issue,” noted Nkhana.

District Labour Officer Edward Shafi told Malawi24 that they have issued a directive to the owner of Bigmart regarding the matter.

“We have already taken action on this issue, and Mphatso Phiri will be compensated in accordance with our labor laws. Our office ensures that both workers and employers follow the law,” said Shafi.

Shafi also commended journalists for bringing the matter to light.

Although Bigmart Shop owner Krishan Rampariya claims to have assisted the woman, he only gave her MK 50,000.00 after being contacted by journalists.