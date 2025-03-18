In December 2024, Lydia Kalitera’s path to old age was dashed by one of the most challenging experiences. A disaster struck in the form of Tropical Cyclone Chido—a storm that swept through her village, leaving destruction in its wake. Lydia’s house, her haven and the place where her dad raised her family, was severely damaged.

The 68-year-old single mother who lives in Khwalala village, Traditional Authority Nkaya in Balaka District laments that life has been challenging after the tragedy.

“I had no decent house to live in. As an alternative, I moved to a very tiny room which in the past I was using as a kitchen,” she said.

On Monday, Lydia beamed with uncontrollable excitement as she received a donation of cash and other assorted items from a partnership of the Malawi Red Cross Society (MRCS) and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

“This donation will assist me to rehabilitate my house,” said the vividly ecstatic Lydia.

At least 587 households in Balaka District have been reached out with support, which includes cash amounting to K180,000 per household, blankets, kitchenware and other items.

Speaking after donating, the society’s district coordinator responsible for Zomba, Taonga Luhanga, expressed optimism that the donation would go a long way in easing some of the challenges people affected by the tragedy were facing.

“We have responded a bit late. This is due to resource constraints. However, we believe the support we have rendered today will make a significant impact on their lives,” said Luhanga.

Meanwhile, Traditional Authority Nkaya has commended the society for the gesture, calling other organizations and well-wishers to emulate the example set by the Red Cross.

Statistics indicate that 1,408 households were affected by Tropical Cyclone Chido in Balaka District.