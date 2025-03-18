Journalists from the Karonga Press Club (KPC), in partnership with Lotus Resources Limited, have planted 300 tree seedlings at Karonga Old Mission Primary School in a bid to combat climate change and promote environmental conservation.

Speaking after the tree-planting exercise, KPC General Secretary Walughano Lumbira expressed gratitude to Lotus Resources Limited for providing the seedlings and urged local chiefs and school authorities to take responsibility for the trees’ growth.

“Karonga district has not been spared from the devastating effects of climate change. This tree-planting initiative is one of the ways we can help mitigate its impact. So I call upon school authorities, students, and surrounding communities to nurture the seedlings”, Lumbira said.

The school’s headteacher, Innocent Panja, applauded the journalists for the initiative, emphasizing the trees’ benefits in providing shade for learners and serving as windbreakers to protect classroom roofs from being blown off.

In support of the project, Village Headman Sadala assured journalists that measures would be implemented to safeguard the trees from animals and other threats, ensuring the success of the initiative.

By Wakisa Myamba