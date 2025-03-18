People’s Party (PP) leader Joyce Banda, who is also former Malawi president says she will improve the education and agriculture sectors if they vote for her as the country’s president in the September 16 polls.

Banda was speaking at a political rally she addressed at Kalambo Primary School, Zaone in Traditional Authority Ngwelero in Zomba.

Banda said her vision is on education, agriculture and health such that she will introduce mobile clinics to reach out to people in hard-to-reach areas with quality medical services.

On education, Banda said she would improve education right from primary, and secondary to tertiary and promised to construct hostels in secondary schools and universities to accommodate students

She disclosed that 1,300 students are on her bursary in various secondary while the other 1,300 are on her bursary programme in universities on top of 31 students doing master’s degree programs in the United States of America.

The PP torch bearer said will develop rural areas and will work with local leaders to achieve sustainable rural development.

Banda a, also said she would sure that civil servants get good salaries and therefore appealed to people who gathered at the rally to vote for her on September 16.

“I assure you that l will develop the agriculture sector to ensure food security in the country. Once I voted to power, l will also ensure that civil servants receive good salaries,” she said.

PP Secretary General, Ben Chakhame said the party will win in the September 16 elections and assured people that things will improve in the country.

He faulted other political parties that mobilise young people to cause chaos during political party meetings, saying this is contrary to multi-party democracy.