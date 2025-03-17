UTM through its National Campaign Director, Maquenda Chunga on Sunday disclosed that the party is planning to construct a memorial pillar at the plane crash site in Chikangawa in honor of the late Saulos Chilima.

Speaking during the party’s mega rally at Katoto Secondary School Ground in Mzuzu, Chunga said currently the party is seeking consent from Chilima’s family.

“We as UTM are still and shall continue mourning the late Chilima who was the founder of the party. We are here as a party because of him and to honor him, we shall construct a memorial pillar at the scene of the accident in Chikangawa and I can confirm that we are talking with his family to give us a go ahead,” said Chunga.

Chunga also distanced his party from rumours circulating that UTM leadership is behind the age limit bill.

“That’s a total lie. Our President Dalitso Kabambe has nothing to do with such undemocratic bill and is not sponsoring anyone to push for it. As UTM, we we are ready for any presidential candidate but at the end we shall carry the flag,” he lamented.

On his part, UTM President Dalitso Kabambe told the gathering that the current administration has failed Malawians.

Kabambe criticized President Lazarus Chakwera’s government, citing rampant corruption and high cost of living as notable failures.

UTM publicity secretary, Felix Njawala vehemently condemned the fracas that erupted during vendors peaceful demonstrations in Mzuzu between Tuesday and Wednesday last week.

He criticized the police for being politicized, alleging that they were being used as a tool for political purposes, particularly when carrying out their duties saying “That’s what started the chaos as police were using teargas.”

UTM presidential advisor, Mathews Mtumbuka attacked the Chakwera administration for failing to develop the northern region as promised.

“They promised to construct Mbelwa University, Orton Chirwa International Airport, and M1 road but their term is ending without anything on the ground. But if you give Kabambe a chance the north will not be the same,” urged Mtumbuka.

In her remarks, Patricia Kaliati, an advisor to Kabambe, accused certain senior UTM members of abandoning the party and the legacy of the late Saulos Chilima shortly after his burial.