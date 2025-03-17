Police in Dowa District on March 16, 2025, apprehended two individuals for illegal possession of cannabis sativa at Dzaleka Refugee Camp.

They are identified as Remasi Mziiki, 22, a Congolese refugee, and Gosta Mvula, 52, a resident of Jeputala Village under Traditional Authority Msakambewa Dowa District.

Acting on intelligence from an anonymous source, officers from the Dzaleka Police Unit searched Mziiki’s residence in the Lisungwi area of the refugee camp.

The operation uncovered cannabis sativa concealed in food containers, a sack, and a plastic bag.

Further investigations led to the arrest of Gosta Mvula, who was found near Mziiki’s residence in possession of a laptop bag containing cannabis packed in a sack and prepared for sale.

When questioned, the suspects failed to produce valid licenses for the possession or sale of cannabis.

Immediately, they were arrested, and the confiscated drug was taken for assessment.

Police have since disclosed that Mziiki has a prior conviction for a similar offence.

The suspects are expected to appear in court soon to face charges related to their activities.

By Alice Sitima-Dowa