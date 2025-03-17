Police in Dowa have arrested a 40-year-old woman and two men for possessing forest produce without a valid license.

The arrests took place on March 16, 2025, at the Mvera Police roadblock along the Lilongwe-Salima Road.

The suspects have been identified as Phill Elisa, 29, of Lobi Village, Traditional Authority Kachere in Dedza District; Peter Phiri, 33, of Mbiwi Village, Traditional Authority Kafuzira in Nkhotakota District; and Chimwemwe Gomani, 40, of Masunda Village, Traditional Authority Mphambala in Ntcheu District.

The trio was intercepted during a routine inspection of a Mazda TITAN lorry, registration number LL 10228, driven by Elisa and heading towards Lilongwe.

Upon inspection, officers discovered the vehicle was carrying 28 bags of charcoal.

When questioned, the suspects failed to produce the required license, leading to their arrest and the seizure of the vehicle.

Dowa Police remind the public that possessing forest produce without a license is a criminal offence.

The suspects are expected to appear in court soon to face related charges.

By Alice Sitima-Dowa