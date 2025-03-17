Peter Mutharika fondly known as APM by his supporters is the former President of Malawi who enjoys a significant popularity in the country’s political landscape. His decision to participate in the 2025 tripartite general elections as a presidential candidate has sent shockwaves of paranoia to the incumbent President Lazarus Chakwera.

Having analysed the strengths and weaknesses of some presidential aspirants such as Joyce Banda, Dalitso Kabambe, Atupele Muluzi, and Lazarus Chakwera in the previous articles, it is now Peter Mutharika’s turn to face similar profound scrutiny.

Mutharika’s Strengths

Political Experience

APM has extensive experience in politics having served as the State President from 2014 to 2020 and held various ministerial positions including Minister of Education and Justice prior to that. Such wide political experience may resonate favourably with the electorate.

Established Party Leadership

APM is a prominent figure in the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) which has a solid support base across the country.

When his brother, Bingu, suddenly died, APM vowed never to leave DPP supporters alone. Indeed in 2014, APM ascended to power as a torchbearer of DPP.

Since APM’s loss in 2020 presidential elections, APM has been in Malawi supporting DPP contrary to the views that he would find comfort in the United States of America.

Economic Policies

It is widely believed that Malawi’s economy was relatively stable under APM’s government due to proven monetary, fiscal and economic policies.

International Relations

Unlike Bingu’s administration, Malawians appreciated improved bilateral relations with many countries which could be beneficial in attracting foreign investment.

Infrastructure Development

Like Bingu, APM is associated with more action than rhetorics. It is no longer a secret that APM government erected various infrastructure projects including Area18 interchange which may appeal to voters looking for development.

Education Background

APM has a strong academic background, including a doctorate law degree from the United States which may enhance his credibility. He even retired as a university professor.

Support from Rural Voters

People in the rural areas are angry with the inhuman living standards exacerbated by hunger, malnutrition and high inflation rates under Chakwera regime.

It is therefore not surprising that some voters harbour melancholic views that APM should return to the country’s driving seat.

However, the fact that most people who take part in the voting process live in the remote rural areas provides APM an upper hand in the forthcoming elections.

Resilience

APM is believed to be the most resilient and democratic leader Malawi has ever had.

APM is best known to emerge from opposition benches to win president elections in 2014 after a sympathetic demise of his brother, Bingu.

Furthermore, during the 2019 and 2020 nationwide protests, APM deliberately minimised loss of innocent lives by diverting his presidential convoy to the dusty road with a view of avoiding head on confrontation with irate demonstrators.

Party Loyalty

DPP is one of the strongest parties in Malawi. It is endowed with loyal party membership. DPP’s stronghold in the Lhomwe belt is a gargantuan asset to APM’s victory.

Focus on National Unity

At the time when Malawi is experiencing divisions along ethnic lines in terms of economic woes, job opportunities, public appointments and religious inclinations, some voters hold the view that APM might be the messianic panacea to promoting national unity.

APM’s Weaknesses

Controversial Tenure

Despite the APM’s afore-outlined positives, APM’s presidency was marked by controversies, including allegations of corruption and governance issues which may potentially deter voters.

Some voters are of the view that putting in power APM would give loopholes to controversial DPP opportunists such as Shadreck Namalomba and Norman Chisale to take advantage of the aging APM.

For instance, during APM’s tenure, there were allegations that Norman Chisale, APM’s bodyguard went overboard to use APM’s Tpin without his knowledge.

Unfortunately, these allegations were further substantiated by Chisale’s remarks at a political rally where he said that ‘akawina APM muzidzayang’ana ine’ insinuating that he would continue to treat APM as his puppet. This is what some critics interpret.

Economic Challenges

Despite a relatively stable economy under APM’s leadership, Malawi also faced bouts of high inflation rates, job scarcity, hunger and accumulating public debt.

Some Malawians do not understand why APM advised Malawians to eat grasshoppers as an alternative food to maize which was hugely scarce at that time.

Loss of 2020 Elections

APM’s defeat in the 2020 presidential elections may raise questions about his electability and current support.

Public Perception

Negative public perception stemming from his administration’s handling of various issues may impact APM’s campaign.

For instance, people do not forget that DPP youths dubbed cadets used to terrorise the public with phangas during APM’s administration.

Just as Chakwera, public appointments favoured members of the ruling party and those who come from the same area and district as the State president.

Youth Appeal

At 84, APM may struggle to connect with younger voters who are looking for fresh leadership and new ideas. Unfortunately, most voters are in the category of the youth.

Internal Party Divisions

Persistent rifts within the DPP have weakened the party.

For example, the expelled Kondwani Nankhumwa formed his own party which is now competing for the same voters in the Lhomwe belt.

Other excommunicated party gurus such as Greseder Jeffrey have joined forces with the ruling MCP further posing a political threat to DPP

Limited Charisma

APM’s leadership style is perceived as less charismatic compared to other candidates which can affect voter engagement.

For instance, political analysts concur that APM is likely to flop by a far wide margin if he participates in a public debate with other presidential aspirants such as Lazarus Chakwera.

Dependency on Past Achievements

APM’s reliance on is past accomplishments may not resonate with voters seeking solutions to current issues.

Others argue that political dynamics in Malawi have changed and therefore new transformative approaches are needed. They further argue if APM performed well in his first term, it is not automatic that he will achieve the same when given the second chance.

Criticism of Governance

APM’s administration faced criticism for governance issues such as corruption and tribalism among others, which could be a focal point for his opponents.

Changing Political Landscape

The political dynamics in Malawi are evolving, and APM may struggle to adapt to new trends and voter expectations.

For instance, APM is likely to face upcoming and young presidential candidates such as Dalitso Kabambe and Michael Usi during the forthcoming presidential elections.

In a nutshell, APM is freely advised to capitalise on his strengths while overshadowing his weaknesses if he is to emerge the victor in forthcoming presidential race.

It is also paramount that APM considers to a form a grand electoral alliance with opposition parties as early as possible with a view of increasing his chances of victory.