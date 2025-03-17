Malawi is on the brink of another severe fuel crisis due to a crippling shortage of financing for the importation of petroleum products. Petroleum Importers Limited (PIL) has sounded the alarm, warning that the situation has become critical, with the country’s fuel stocks dwindling to alarming levels.

As of today, Monday, March 17, 2025, the country has only 2 days’ worth of petrol and 4 days’ worth of diesel in stock. The shortage is attributed to a lack of foreign exchange financing, which has severely impacted the importation of fuel.

“Our monthly requirement for our importation quota is US$20 Million, but we have, on average, only been able to access US$5 Million or less per month from the commercial banks,” reads part of the PIL letter to MERA.

The statement indicates that the situation has been exacerbated by the fact that local commercial banks require assistance from the Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) to issue Letters of Credit for fuel financing. However, the RBM is struggling to provide this assistance, further crippling the fuel importation process.

“We implore MERA as a regulator to assist by engaging the Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank to intervene in the market to avert this impending fuel shortage,” reads another part of the letter.

PIL expressed commitment to ensuring the security of fuel supply as long as foreign exchange is available. The Automatic Fuel Pricing Mechanism (APM) has also been highlighted as a critical issue, with PIL requesting that MERA ensure the mechanism is respected to prevent further losses on fuel imports.

Malawi is no stranger to fuel crises, having endured a debilitating shortage that lasted from September 2024 to February 2025, crippling businesses and disrupting the daily lives of citizens.

The prolonged shortage had far-reaching consequences, including increased transportation costs, reduced economic activity, and widespread frustration among the population.

As the country now faces another impending fuel crisis, concerns are being raised about the potential for a repeat of the devastating economic and social impacts experienced just a few months ago.