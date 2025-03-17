Peter Mukhito, Secretary General of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and Shadow MP of Lilongwe City Centre, donated assorted food items to several mosques in Chatata, Kauma, and Area 23 in Lilongwe on Sunday to support the Muslim community during this month of Ramadan.

Considering the economic challenges the country is facing, this act was a breath of fresh air for those in need, as the items included bags of maize, sugar, and salt.

Sheikhs from all these mosques expressed their gratitude for Mukhito’s consideration of their needs, according to a post on the DPP’s official Facebook page.

The sheikh at Kauma requested assistance with the mosque’s renovation, while the sheikh at Area 23 asked for a shroud for funeral services, emphasizing how they feel like leaves caught in a storm, struggling to meet their community’s needs.

In response, Mukhito, who previously served as Inspector General of the Malawi Police during the late Bingu wa Mutharika’s administration, assured that he would address these requests and expressed optimism about improving their communities, believing that together they could build a brighter future.