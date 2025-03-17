In a groundbreaking move, Airtel Africa has unveiled an innovative artificial intelligence (AI)-powered Spam Alert Service, designed to protect its subscribers from the growing menace of spam messages and phishing attacks.

This pioneering service, which is available to all Airtel subscribers at no cost, uses advanced AI algorithms to detect and alert customers to suspected spam SMS messages in real time.

According to research, Africa has become a hotspot for spam messages, with nine of the top 20 countries with the highest spam rates globally located on the continent. The proliferation of smartphones has exacerbated the problem, with hundreds of thousands of mobile users receiving unsolicited SMS or calls claiming to be from their network provider or government.

To combat this threat, Airtel Africa’s AI-powered Spam Alert Service analyzes over 250 parameters, including the sender’s usage patterns, to classify suspicious SMS messages as “Suspected SPAM.” The service filters all SMS through a proprietary dual-layer protection system, processing over 1.5 billion messages in just 2 milliseconds.

Speaking at the launch of the service in Lagos, Airtel Nigeria Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Dinesh Balsingh said, “Enhancing customer experience is our foremost priority, and we are proud to launch Africa’s first AI-powered spam alert solution. This is a game changer for the telecoms industry in Africa and as we move forward, we will continue to address customer challenges through proactive tech-driven solutions.”

Nigeria’s Minister for Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, commended Airtel for its investment in Nigeria’s technology ecosystem and its commitment to enhancing online security for millions of Nigerians.

The Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Dr Aminu Maida, also praised the initiative, stating; “The Airtel Spam Alert Service is of obvious benefit to the entire sector. Security is one of the major challenges to subscribers, and such an innovative service from Airtel helps us tackle this issue while boosting consumer confidence.”

The Airtel AI Spam Alert Service will be rolled out across other countries where Airtel Africa operates in the coming months.