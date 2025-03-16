Dancehall artist Daniel Chiumia, better known as Star Wargon, has released his new single “PA Chest,” featuring Kay Stevoh. The song explores deep feelings of love, comparing a man’s devotion to a river that flows endlessly for the woman he loves. This marks Wargon’s second collaboration with Kay Stevo, following their successful track “Thamanga” in 2017.

Wargon crafted the beat for “PA Chest” and invited Kay Stevo to contribute a hook. As the saying goes, “Two heads are better than one,” and their teamwork shines through in this track.

The production features talents like Kaluchi, Ras L, and Wenasi Beats, while the music video, directed by Lang K, brings the song’s heartfelt narrative to life.

As Wargon continues to navigate the vibrant music scene, he’s also working on an upcoming EP that promises a variety of musical styles.

Since starting his music journey in 2013, he has captivated fans with lyrics that resonate like a gentle melody in the breeze. With “PA Chest” now available, listeners can dive into a touching story of love that speaks to the heart, reminding us that love is a journey best traveled together.