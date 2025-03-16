Malawi remains in limbo, awaiting official word from the United States government on potential travel restrictions, even as the clock ticks on a 60-day ultimatum to address security and vetting concerns.

Despite media reports and public debate about potential travel restrictions, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Malawi says it has not received any official notification through diplomatic channels thereby making it unable to provide guidance or provide clarification.

“At the moment the Ministry has not received an official communication through normal diplomatic channels regarding the developments under public attention,” states the Ministry. “Until such communication is received, the Ministry urges the public to remain calm and patient.”

Malawi has been placed on the US “yellow list”, alongside other nations facing potential travel restrictions, according to a report by The New York Times. The country has 60 days to address its security and vetting concerns.

The concerns include three main issues: inadequate sharing of traveller information, weak passport security, and citizenship sales to individuals from banned nations.

If Malawi fails to resolve these issues within the 60-day period, it risks being moved to the orange or red list. This would have significant consequences, including restricted travel or a complete ban.