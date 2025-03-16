Malawi’s political landscape is once again under scrutiny after Chief Salima, a traditional leader of the Chewa people in the central region, made controversial remarks at a political rally. The chief urged people to vote for a fellow Chewa in the upcoming elections, raising concerns about the growing influence of tribal politics in the country.

During the rally, Chief Salima told the audience that maintaining a Chewa-led government was essential for the well-being of their community.

“I have made up my mind, especially my relatives, friends, and fellow Chewa people. The Chewa have taken over the government should we give it away? If we lose it, know that we, the Chewa, will suffer and be considered fools. We all agree here that leadership belongs to us. As long as Lazarus Chakwera is in power, it means we, the Chewa, are ruling,”

said Chief Salima.

The remarks have sparked strong reactions from governance advocates and analysts. James Tembo, a Malawian lecturer based in Mozambique, criticized the statement, calling it divisive and dangerous to national unity.

“Government officials must condemn what Chief Salima said. This country belongs to everyone, and anyone with good leadership qualities can be elected as a leader, regardless of their tribe. Does this mean that when President Chakwera recently met with chiefs from the northern region in Mzuzu, it was just a formality?” questioned Tembo.

Tembo further urged the Minister of Local Government and National Unity, Richard Chimwendo Banda, to take action, warning that such remarks could fuel political and ethnic tensions.

Prominent social media influencer Onjezani Kenani also weighed in on the matter, calling for issue-based politics rather than tribal alignments.

“No to tribal politics. Let us vote based on leadership qualities and governance skills, not just because someone is a Chewa. Chewa people, do you have your fertilizer prices, or is it the same K100,000 for everyone?”

wrote Kenani.

His statement resonated with many Malawians who believe that voting should be driven by policies and development agendas rather than ethnic affiliations.

Political analysts and civil society organizations have emphasized the need for traditional leaders to promote unity rather than division. As a diverse nation with multiple ethnic groups, Malawi has a long history of coexistence, and political rhetoric based on tribalism threatens national cohesion.

There are growing calls for government authorities to take a firm stand against tribal politics and ensure that leaders, including chiefs, encourage inclusivity rather than favouritism.

With elections approaching, the debate over tribalism in politics is expected to intensify. However, many Malawians remain hopeful that leaders will rise above ethnic divisions and focus on policies that benefit all citizens, regardless of tribe.