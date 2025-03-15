Bishop William Mchombo of the Anglican Diocese of the Upper Shire (ADUS) led priests and leaders of various parish committees in the diocese in tree planting held at Mmanga Parish/Mangochi Turn Off in Balaka.

He said God created man to take care of the environment such that the church has a greater role in planting trees.

Bishop Mchombo, therefore, bemoaned the careless cutting down of trees irrespective of climate change effects is so devastating livelihood.

The Bishop, therefore, called the Anglican faithful in the diocese of the Upper Shire to plant trees in their respective parishes, around schools, health facilities and their homes to ensure vegetative cover.

“God created the earth with everything in place and the same God created a man to take care of the environment that included vegetation,” Bishop Mchombo said.

Diocesan Environment Coordinator Fr. Eston Pembamoyo, said the diocese is expected to plant more than 13,000 tree seedlings and will make sure the tree seedlings survive to full-grown trees.

Chairperson of St Veronica, Winnie Sadyalunda from St George’s Anglican Parish said the group will ensure that all parishes under ADUS plant trees in the current Forestry Season.

The tree planting exercise took place after a three-day Conference for priests and diocesan committee leaders in the ADUS and was led by Bishop Michael Oyipa from Kenya, Bishop Mchonbo from Malawi and Rev. Fr. Luke Buleya from Zambia.

The conference took place at Ngoms Conference Hall in Balaka and was called: “Spontaneous Disciple-Making Conference.”