The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has reassured the public that no registered voter will be disenfranchised following reports of missing records in the preliminary voters’ register.

This development follows reports that voter records for MEC Commissioner Francis Kasaila and his wife have disappeared from the MEC system. The issue came to light on Friday when the couple visited Mpatsa Community Day Secondary School to process their voter transfer.

Sangwanî Mwafulirwa, MEC Director of Media and Public Relations, acknowledged receiving reports of the missing records in some centres and that it has initiated an investigation into the matter.

“The Commission has immediately commenced a process of establishing the cause of the missing records and how this will be rectified,” Mwafulirwa stated.

MEC emphasized that voter registration data remains preliminary until inspected and verified by stakeholders. The Commission assured the public that there is no cause for alarm, as the inspection and verification stage is designed to address such issues.

While indicating that inspection and verification are the next steps in the electoral calendar, the MEC assures the public that there is no cause for alarm, as this stage is designed to address such issues. “The Commission will ensure that the final Voters’ Register contains all records,” Mwafulirwa assured.

The Commission has also assured all registered voters that their details remain intact and that no duly registered voter will be disenfranchised, and says those whose records are missing but presented themselves to transfer their records will be assisted in due course.