The United States government has placed Malawi on its “yellow list” of countries that may face travel restrictions due to security concerns, Malawi24 has learnt.

According to the New York Times, Malawi’s inclusion on the list is a result of concerns over the country’s ability to share sufficient traveller information, weak passport security measures, and citizenship laws that may enable individuals from banned countries to obtain citizenship.

The US government has given Malawi 60 days to address these concerns and strengthen its security protocols. Failure to do so may result in Malawi being moved to the “orange list” or “red list,” which would impose stricter travel restrictions.

A move to the “orange list” would restrict travel to the US, allowing only select business travellers to enter the country. A move to the “red list” would result in a complete travel ban, prohibiting all travellers from entering the US.

Malawi may face several negative implications if it fails to address the nitty-gritty within the specified period.

Some of the areas which may be affected include: trade and commerce between the

US and Malawi, tourism, cultural and education exchange programs may directly affect Malawi’s economy at large.

Malawian authorities are expected to engage with US officials to address the concerns and avoid stricter travel restrictions. This may involve implementing enhanced security measures, improving information sharing, and reviewing citizenship laws.